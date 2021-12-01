Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

