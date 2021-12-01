Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 327.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.

