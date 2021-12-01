Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.73% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

DWSH stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.