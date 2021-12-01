Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.20

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 1506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

About Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

