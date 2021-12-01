RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.76

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.76 ($36.09) and traded as high as €34.87 ($39.63). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.11 ($38.76), with a volume of 4,466,383 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.78.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.