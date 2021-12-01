Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as low as C$1.46. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 680,267 shares traded.

SBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.68.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$554.22 million and a P/E ratio of -82.11.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.0197386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.