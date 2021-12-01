Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 191.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%.

Shares of Safe-T Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,643. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Safe-T Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

