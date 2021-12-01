Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.86

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.86 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 52.40 ($0.68), with a volume of 8,617 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.47 million and a PE ratio of 20.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.42.

In other news, insider Robert Neale sold 139,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total value of £72,345 ($94,519.21).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

