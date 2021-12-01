Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

SLRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

