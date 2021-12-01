salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 222.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 365,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $89,389,000 after purchasing an additional 252,470 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $19.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $260.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.49 and a 200 day moving average of $261.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.56.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.