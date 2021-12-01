salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $284.96 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.20.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

