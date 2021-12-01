Sam Crigman Sells 4,095 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $329,442.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $26,817.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Sam Crigman sold 7,573 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $666,499.73.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $3,639,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,840,674.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

