Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.
Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
