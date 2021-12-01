Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

