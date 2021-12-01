Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Buys 16,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $17,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SVRA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 4,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.58.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
