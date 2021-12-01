Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Buys 16,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $17,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SVRA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 4,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Savara by 8.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 113,074 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 19.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

