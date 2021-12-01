Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €153.09 ($173.97).

Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €148.94 and its 200 day moving average is €143.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

