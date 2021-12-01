Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €150.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €150.00 ($170.45) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €157.64 ($179.13).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is €148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €143.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.