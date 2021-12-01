Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $161.76 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

