Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $22,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 305,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 628,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,970,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. 1,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,567. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $86.80 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

