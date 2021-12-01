Scrypta (LYRA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $115,122.29 and $5.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 39.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00059954 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,130,661 coins and its circulating supply is 18,330,661 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

