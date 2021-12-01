SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 5.1%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $272.93 and last traded at $273.46. Approximately 135,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,763,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.07.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $639,249,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in SEA by 201.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after acquiring an additional 796,591 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
