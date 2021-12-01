SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 5.1%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $272.93 and last traded at $273.46. Approximately 135,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,763,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $639,249,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in SEA by 201.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after acquiring an additional 796,591 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

