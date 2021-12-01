Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives $10.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of research firms have commented on SEEL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 637,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,109,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 817,695 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.68. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.