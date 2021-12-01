Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a "c+" rating to a "b+" rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

