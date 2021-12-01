Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

