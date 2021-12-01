Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,919. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

