Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,225 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 157,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

