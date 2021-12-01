Seigniorage Shares Price Hits $0.0280 on Top Exchanges (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $571,956.62 and approximately $28,108.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00095546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.57 or 0.07978834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,186.62 or 1.00335402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.