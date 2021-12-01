SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 23,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 382,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

In other SEMrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,739,653 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in SEMrush by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after buying an additional 568,451 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

