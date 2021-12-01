Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $184-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.04 million.Semtech also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.730 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 677,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Semtech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

