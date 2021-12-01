Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $11.87

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $11.28. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 863 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 183,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

