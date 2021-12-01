Sentinel Protocol Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $100.85 million and $9.20 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006209 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.