ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $20.16 on Wednesday, hitting $627.54. 20,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,546. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 594.22, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $662.61 and a 200-day moving average of $598.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.