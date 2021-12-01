Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,674. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sharp had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

