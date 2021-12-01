Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.60

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.60 and traded as high as C$37.16. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$37.00, with a volume of 2,761,474 shares traded.

SJR.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.08%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

