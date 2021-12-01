Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.56) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday.

LON BAG opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Monday. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 509.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 529.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £591.51 million and a P/E ratio of 18.79.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Zoe Howorth purchased 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,716 shares of company stock worth $3,040,396.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

