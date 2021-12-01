Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Rises By 70.5%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

