Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Grows By 156.0%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the October 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

AGPIF stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

