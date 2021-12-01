Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Increases By 141.4%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the October 31st total of 84,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 21.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,460. Ares Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.