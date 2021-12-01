Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Grows By 50.4%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ARDC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,608. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.