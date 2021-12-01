Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Decreases By 48.1%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. AXA has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXAHY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

