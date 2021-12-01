Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Drops By 32.9%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $65.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

