Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Grows By 146.0%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $111.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the third quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

