Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Expands By 88.2%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS BRSLF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Barsele Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile
