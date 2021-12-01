Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Expands By 88.2%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS BRSLF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Barsele Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

Get Barsele Minerals alerts:

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.