Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Grows By 88.2%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of BRSLF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Barsele Minerals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile
