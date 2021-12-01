Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Grows By 88.2%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of BRSLF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Barsele Minerals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

