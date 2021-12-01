Short Interest in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Decreases By 35.7%

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of EPAY stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 6,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,332. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -89.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.04.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
