Short Interest in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Decreases By 35.7%

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 6,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,332. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -89.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.04.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $59,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $599,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

