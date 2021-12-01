Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Drops By 63.6%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BUKS opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

