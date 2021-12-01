Short Interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Grows By 57.9%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,800 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 395,239 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 14.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 425,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 474,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

