Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Expands By 58.5%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,086,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 3,209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.2 days.
China Railway Group stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. China Railway Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
About China Railway Group
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.