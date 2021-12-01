Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Expands By 58.5%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,086,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 3,209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.2 days.

China Railway Group stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. China Railway Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.