Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expands By 87.2%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the October 31st total of 299,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. 207,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,782. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 165.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 155.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 15.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CODI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

