Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Decreases By 51.4%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 592,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.46.

Shares of CJREF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $810.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $290.27 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

