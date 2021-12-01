Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Expands By 63.0%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 657,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

